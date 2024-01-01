Musée Archéologique de Nice

Nice

LoginSave

The hodgepodge of Roman artefacts in this archaeological museum is rather ho-hum – but if you've already bought a Nice museum pass, it's worth a visit just to wander the grounds, which afford some lovely views of Matisse's villa and the adjacent Roman baths, all backed by rows of cypress trees.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Restaurant in le Vieux Nice.

    Vieux Nice

    1.65 MILES

    Getting lost among the dark, narrow, winding alleyways of Nice’s old town is a highlight. The layout has barely changed since the 1700s, and it’s now…

  • NICE, FRANCE, on JANUARY 9, 2017. Promenade des Anglais - the main embankment of the city, one of the most beautiful in the world, stretches along the sea and the beach. Aerial view from Shatto's hill; Shutterstock ID 613405820; Your name (First / Last): Daniel Fahey; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Nice and Graz POIs

    Promenade des Anglais

    1.88 MILES

    The most famous stretch of seafront in Nice – if not France – is this vast paved promenade, which gets its name from the English expat patrons who paid…

  • Cabanon Le Corbusier, Roquebrune Cap Martin, France.

    Cabanon Le Corbusier

    9.82 MILES

    The only building French architect Le Corbusier (1887–1965) ever built for himself is this rather simple – but very clever – beach hut on Cap Martin…

  • The Monte Carlo Casino, gambling and entertainment complex in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Cote de Azul, Europe. It includes a casino, Grand Theatre de Monte Carlo, and office of Les Ballets de Monte Carlo.; Shutterstock ID 113483572; Your name (First / Last): Daniel Fahey; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POIs

    Casino de Monte Carlo

    7.8 MILES

    Peeping inside Monte Carlo’s legendary marble-and-gold casino is a Monaco essential. The building, open to visitors every morning, including the exclusive…

  • The aquarium of the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco. (Photo by: Godong/UIG via Getty Images)

    Musée Océanographique de Monaco

    7.55 MILES

    Stuck dramatically to the edge of a cliff since 1910, the world-renowned Musée Océanographique de Monaco, founded by Prince Albert I (1848–1922), is a…

  • Chapel of the Rosary, designed by Henri Matisse, in Vence.

    Chapelle du Rosaire

    8.16 MILES

    An ailing Henri Matisse moved to Vence in 1943 to be cared for by his former nurse and model, Monique Bourgeois, who'd since become a Dominican nun. She…

  • Colline du Château

    Colline du Château

    1.71 MILES

    For the best views over Nice’s red-tiled rooftops, climb the winding staircases up to this wooded outcrop on the eastern edge of the old town. It’s been…

  • Musée Masséna

    Musée Masséna

    1.83 MILES

    Originally built as a holiday home for Prince Victor d’Essling (the grandson of one of Napoléon's favourite generals, Maréchal Massena), this lavish belle…

View more attractions

Nearby Nice attractions

1. Musée Matisse

0.04 MILES

This museum, 2km north of the city centre in the leafy Cimiez quarter, houses a fascinating assortment of works by Matisse, including oil paintings,…

2. Les Arènes

0.05 MILES

The scant remains of Nice's Roman amphitheatre can't compare to other ancient sites in southern France, but they do lend an atmospheric air to the park…

3. Le Régina

0.09 MILES

Originally Queen Victoria’s wintering palace, this monumental edifice was subsequently converted into apartments. In the 1940s Matisse lived here, using…

4. Monastère Notre Dame de Cimiez

0.2 MILES

Painters Henri Matisse and Raoul Dufy are buried in the cemetery of this monastery, a five-minute walk across the park from the Musée Matisse. To reach…

5. Musée National Marc Chagall

0.76 MILES

The strange, dreamlike and often unsettling work of the Belarusian painter Marc Chagall (1887–1985) is displayed at this museum, which owns the largest…

6. Gare du Sud

0.97 MILES

This cool old 19th-century railway station was originally built to provide train service from Nice into the Alps. A century later, when it was replaced by…

8. Place Garibaldi

1.28 MILES

Named for Nice-born Italian nationalist and military hero Giuseppe Garibaldi, this grand square was a military parade ground at the time of its creation…