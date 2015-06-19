Welcome to Nîmes
There are plenty of museums and markets to explore in Nîmes' palm-tree-lined streets, as well as a host of high-profile festivals throughout the year. The city is famed for the hard-wearing twill fabric known as serge de Nîmes, traditionally worn by agricultural labourers and now universally known as denim.
Provence Countryside Tour from Marseille with Ruins and Wine
Meet your guide at Marseille Vieux Port and head inland by minivan, passing through picturesque Provencal countryside in the direction of Avignon – just over an hour away. Known as the City of Popes, Avignon was once home to a succession of 14th- and 15th-century French popes who lavished the city with grand architectural gestures. At your leisure, see several monuments from the city’s heyday, like the Pont Saint-Bénezet – a striking medieval bridge – and the impressive Popes’ Palace (Palais des Papes) which you can visit (own expense).After a break for lunch (own expense), head to the old castle ruins near Châteauneuf-du-Pape village, in the heart of the country’s Rhône Valley. The name ‘Châteauneuf-du-Pape’ also applies to the appellation (wine-making region) in which the village lies, and you’ll taste several of its famous wines at a local wine cellar here. See the vineyards and cellars while learning about the region’s viniculture from your guide.Continue your tour by minivan, heading toward the Chaîne des Alpilles mountain range. On the way, stop to admire the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Pont du Gard – a well-preserved Roman aqueduct that once supplied the city of Nimes with water. The last stop of your day is Les Baux de Provence, a charming medieval village perched high on a rocky hill where you’ll have time to spend at leisure. Admire dramatic views over the lush Provencal countryside and amble around the cobblestone streets gazing at the city's old fortress ruins (admission to the fortress is at your own expense).After soaking up the delights of Les Baux de Provence, meet your guide for your journey back to Marseille. Your tour finishes back at Marseille Vieux Port in the early evening.
Best of Provence Day Trip from Aix-en-Provence
Meet your guide in central Aix-en-Provence and head by minibus to Les Baux de Provence. Perched atop of a craggy rock overlooking the countryside, this medieval village boasts views that have graced a thousand postcards, and is home to some impressive history, as well. Hear all about it from your guide as you travel, and then spend time at leisure in the village, soaking up its ambiance and perhaps paying a visit to its old fortress ruins (admission at your own expense).Continue north by minibus and stop for photos by Pont du Gard, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed Roman aqueduct that once supplied the ancient city of Nimes with water. A short distance away is the city of Avignon, which you’ll visit next on a walking tour. Known as the City of Popes (Cité des Papes), Avignon was once home to a succession of 14th- and 15th-century French popes who lavished the city with grand architectural gestures. While exploring with your guide, see several such monuments, like the Pont St-Bénezet – a striking medieval bridge – and the impressive Popes’ Palace (Palais des Papes) which you can visit (own expense).After a break for lunch in town (own expense), head to Châteauneuf-du-Pape village, in the heart of the country’s Rhône Valley. The name ‘Châteauneuf-du-Pape’ also applies to the appellation (wine-making region) in which the village lies, and you’ll taste several of its famous wines on a tour of a wine estate here. See the vineyards and cellars while learning about the region’s viniculture from your guide.Having soaked up the delights of Châteauneuf-du-Pape, meet your guide for your journey back to Aix-en-Provence. Your tour finishes back at the start point in the early evening.
Half-Day Nimes, Uzes, and Pont du Gard from Avignon
Meet your professional guide in the morning or in the afternoon at your hotel or another central place in Avignon, and hop aboard you air-conditioned minivan towards your first stop: Nimes. In Nimes, you will see the Jardin de la Fontaine, one of the very first public gardens in Europe, from where you can admire Tour Magne and explore the water basins and waterways. You will stumble across the romantic ruins of ancient Temple de Diane, Maison Carée which will seduce you with its harmonious proportions and observe there the famous Roman Amphitheatre. Then, your guide will take you to the charming medieval town of Uzes. This village has charming streets and a beautiful and colorful market every Saturday morning. Finally, finish your tour by a historical masterpiece of Roman construction, Pont du Gard. Your guide will gladly share all his knowledge about this massive monument, its construction and history. Don't forget to take your camera to immortalize this unique moment. At the end, you will be driven back to Avignon.
Provence Wine and Heritage Tour from Avignon: Les Baux de Provence, Nimes and Uzès
Leave your central Avignon hotel by air-conditioned coach and head to Les Baux de Provence – a charming medieval town perched on a rocky hill high above the Provence countryside. After stopping for a walk around, continue by minivan to an olive oil mill, to see where Provence’s Appellation d'Origine Controlée (AOC) olive oils are made. Produced under strict governance that guarantees their quality and low acidity, the oils are known for their fruity flavor. Sample a selection of these prestigious olive oils after touring the mill.Continue by minivan to the foot of the Chaîne des Alpilles mountain range to visit a famous wine estate. Organic and biodynamic wines account for nearly 85 percent of the region’s wine production, and you’ll taste several of these wines here. While exploring the vineyards, learn how Les Baux wines are defined by Provence’s multi-faceted soils.After a break for lunch in Les Baux de Provence (own expense), meet your guide and head west to the Roman city of Nimes by minivan. A jewel of the Roman Empire, Nimes boasts a collection of intact monuments from the 4th century BC, all dotted around its pedestrianized town center. While listening to an audio guide, explore the beautifully preserved Roman amphitheater – used as a setting in the film Gladiator – and visit Maison Carrée, a temple dedicated to Emperor Augustus. Next, visit the medieval market town of Uzès. The first duchy (settlement ruled by a duke or duchess) of France, this pretty little town has preserved its layout as a medieval stronghold. Enjoy some free time in Uzes to wander round the town. Pass architectural highlights like the Fenestrelle Tower, Place aux Herbes (the main square) and Uzès Cathedral. Then return to Avignon, stopping for a look at Pont du Gard – a UNESCO World Heritage listed-Roman aqueduct that once supplied water to Nimes. Your tour finishes back at your hotel.
1 Day Charming Rides Through The Wonders Of Camargue
The guide, Jean-Jacques Courree, is Ambassador of heritage and will share with you his passion and knowledge for this beautiful territory. The routes we take are all part of a protected and susceptible natural area.We offer itineraries tailored to the competence and the curiosity of the group or individual.
Mobile Wifi Everywhere in Nimes
Rent your personal 4G mobile hotspot, and enjoy internet where and when you want in Nimes, share your memories instantly with your friends and family. Save on incredibly high data roaming coasts. You are unlimited. Absolutely unlimited data and you can share the connection with 10 WiFi enabled devices, simultaneously. Feel free to share it with your friends or family.The connection is ultra-fast if you are covered with 4G. If 4G is not available in your area, then you will be connected to the 3G+ or 3G network. You will receive your hotspot in a protective cover directly at your hotel or any place in Nimes city centre.Just turn on the personal hotspot, on your WiFi enabled device (Smartphone, tablet, laptop or other), choose the hotspot's network name and you're connected. At the end of your rental, you just have to drop your package in any mailbox you can see! Ready to enjoy your stay in France!