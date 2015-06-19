Best of Provence Day Trip from Aix-en-Provence

Meet your guide in central Aix-en-Provence and head by minibus to Les Baux de Provence. Perched atop of a craggy rock overlooking the countryside, this medieval village boasts views that have graced a thousand postcards, and is home to some impressive history, as well. Hear all about it from your guide as you travel, and then spend time at leisure in the village, soaking up its ambiance and perhaps paying a visit to its old fortress ruins (admission at your own expense).Continue north by minibus and stop for photos by Pont du Gard, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed Roman aqueduct that once supplied the ancient city of Nimes with water. A short distance away is the city of Avignon, which you’ll visit next on a walking tour. Known as the City of Popes (Cité des Papes), Avignon was once home to a succession of 14th- and 15th-century French popes who lavished the city with grand architectural gestures. While exploring with your guide, see several such monuments, like the Pont St-Bénezet – a striking medieval bridge – and the impressive Popes’ Palace (Palais des Papes) which you can visit (own expense).After a break for lunch in town (own expense), head to Châteauneuf-du-Pape village, in the heart of the country’s Rhône Valley. The name ‘Châteauneuf-du-Pape’ also applies to the appellation (wine-making region) in which the village lies, and you’ll taste several of its famous wines on a tour of a wine estate here. See the vineyards and cellars while learning about the region’s viniculture from your guide.Having soaked up the delights of Châteauneuf-du-Pape, meet your guide for your journey back to Aix-en-Provence. Your tour finishes back at the start point in the early evening.