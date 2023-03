Perched on a hilltop just outside Monaco that’s visible from all directions, this amazing monument was built by Emperor Augustus in 6 BC to celebrate his victory over the Celto-Ligurian Alpine tribes that had fought Roman sovereignty (the names of the 45 tribes are carved on the western side of the monument). The tower teeters on the highest point of the old Roman road, with dramatic views of Monaco. Last admission is half an hour before closing time.