Belvédère du Dragon

Îles de Lérins

Climb to the top of this platform on the island's south shore for long views of the coastline and the Mediterranean to the south.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Restaurant in le Vieux Nice.

    Vieux Nice

    17.24 MILES

    Getting lost among the dark, narrow, winding alleyways of Nice’s old town is a highlight. The layout has barely changed since the 1700s, and it’s now…

  • NICE, FRANCE, on JANUARY 9, 2017. Promenade des Anglais - the main embankment of the city, one of the most beautiful in the world, stretches along the sea and the beach. Aerial view from Shatto's hill; Shutterstock ID 613405820; Your name (First / Last): Daniel Fahey; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Nice and Graz POIs

    Promenade des Anglais

    16.61 MILES

    The most famous stretch of seafront in Nice – if not France – is this vast paved promenade, which gets its name from the English expat patrons who paid…

  • Cabanon Le Corbusier, Roquebrune Cap Martin, France.

    Cabanon Le Corbusier

    27.21 MILES

    The only building French architect Le Corbusier (1887–1965) ever built for himself is this rather simple – but very clever – beach hut on Cap Martin…

  • The Monte Carlo Casino, gambling and entertainment complex in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Cote de Azul, Europe. It includes a casino, Grand Theatre de Monte Carlo, and office of Les Ballets de Monte Carlo.; Shutterstock ID 113483572; Your name (First / Last): Daniel Fahey; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POIs

    Casino de Monte Carlo

    24.96 MILES

    Peeping inside Monte Carlo’s legendary marble-and-gold casino is a Monaco essential. The building, open to visitors every morning, including the exclusive…

  • The aquarium of the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco. (Photo by: Godong/UIG via Getty Images)

    Musée Océanographique de Monaco

    24.48 MILES

    Stuck dramatically to the edge of a cliff since 1910, the world-renowned Musée Océanographique de Monaco, founded by Prince Albert I (1848–1922), is a…

  • Chapel of the Rosary, designed by Henri Matisse, in Vence.

    Chapelle du Rosaire

    14.98 MILES

    An ailing Henri Matisse moved to Vence in 1943 to be cared for by his former nurse and model, Monique Bourgeois, who'd since become a Dominican nun. She…

  • Colline du Château

    Colline du Château

    17.37 MILES

    For the best views over Nice’s red-tiled rooftops, climb the winding staircases up to this wooded outcrop on the eastern edge of the old town. It’s been…

  • Musée Masséna

    Musée Masséna

    16.63 MILES

    Originally built as a holiday home for Prince Victor d’Essling (the grandson of one of Napoléon's favourite generals, Maréchal Massena), this lavish belle…

Nearby Îles de Lérins attractions

1. Étang du Batéguier

0.21 MILES

Numerous migratory birds, including terns, gulls and gray herons, congregate on the banks of this lagoon near the island's western tip.

2. German Bunker

0.27 MILES

This abandoned WWII bunker sits on the southwestern shore of Île Ste-Marguerite, a reminder of the island's occupation by German forces in 1943 and 1944…

3. Musée de la Mer

0.66 MILES

This museum, inside Île Ste-Marguerite's 17th-century Fort Royal, features interpretive exhibits tracing the fort's history, with great displays from…

4. Îles de Lérins

0.73 MILES

Although just 20 minutes away by boat, Cannes' tranquil islands feel far from the madding crowd. Île Ste-Marguerite, where the mysterious Man in the Iron…

5. Monastère Fortifié

1.09 MILES

The Monastère Fortifié, guarding the island’s southern shores, is all that remains of the original monastery. Built in 1073 to protect the monks from…

6. Z Plage

2.05 MILES

Expect to pay €60/45/70 in July and August (€40/30/50 in other months) for the blue sunloungers on the front row/other rows/pier of the super-stylish Z…

8. La Malmaison

2.27 MILES

On La Croisette, La Malmaison is a seaside pavilion in the former games and tea room of Cannes' grandest hotel of the 1860s, the Grand Hôtel (opened in…