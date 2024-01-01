Climb to the top of this platform on the island's south shore for long views of the coastline and the Mediterranean to the south.
Belvédère du Dragon
Îles de Lérins
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
17.24 MILES
Getting lost among the dark, narrow, winding alleyways of Nice’s old town is a highlight. The layout has barely changed since the 1700s, and it’s now…
16.61 MILES
The most famous stretch of seafront in Nice – if not France – is this vast paved promenade, which gets its name from the English expat patrons who paid…
27.21 MILES
The only building French architect Le Corbusier (1887–1965) ever built for himself is this rather simple – but very clever – beach hut on Cap Martin…
24.96 MILES
Peeping inside Monte Carlo’s legendary marble-and-gold casino is a Monaco essential. The building, open to visitors every morning, including the exclusive…
Musée Océanographique de Monaco
24.48 MILES
Stuck dramatically to the edge of a cliff since 1910, the world-renowned Musée Océanographique de Monaco, founded by Prince Albert I (1848–1922), is a…
14.98 MILES
An ailing Henri Matisse moved to Vence in 1943 to be cared for by his former nurse and model, Monique Bourgeois, who'd since become a Dominican nun. She…
17.37 MILES
For the best views over Nice’s red-tiled rooftops, climb the winding staircases up to this wooded outcrop on the eastern edge of the old town. It’s been…
16.63 MILES
Originally built as a holiday home for Prince Victor d’Essling (the grandson of one of Napoléon's favourite generals, Maréchal Massena), this lavish belle…
Nearby Îles de Lérins attractions
0.21 MILES
Numerous migratory birds, including terns, gulls and gray herons, congregate on the banks of this lagoon near the island's western tip.
0.27 MILES
This abandoned WWII bunker sits on the southwestern shore of Île Ste-Marguerite, a reminder of the island's occupation by German forces in 1943 and 1944…
0.66 MILES
This museum, inside Île Ste-Marguerite's 17th-century Fort Royal, features interpretive exhibits tracing the fort's history, with great displays from…
0.73 MILES
Although just 20 minutes away by boat, Cannes' tranquil islands feel far from the madding crowd. Île Ste-Marguerite, where the mysterious Man in the Iron…
1.09 MILES
The Monastère Fortifié, guarding the island’s southern shores, is all that remains of the original monastery. Built in 1073 to protect the monks from…
2.05 MILES
Expect to pay €60/45/70 in July and August (€40/30/50 in other months) for the blue sunloungers on the front row/other rows/pier of the super-stylish Z…
2.16 MILES
Family-friendly private beach.
2.27 MILES
On La Croisette, La Malmaison is a seaside pavilion in the former games and tea room of Cannes' grandest hotel of the 1860s, the Grand Hôtel (opened in…