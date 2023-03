The Monastère Fortifié, guarding the island’s southern shores, is all that remains of the original monastery. Built in 1073 to protect the monks from pirate attacks, its entrance stood 4m above ground level and was accessible only by ladder (later replaced by the stone staircase evident today). The elegant arches of the 1st-floor vaulted prayer cloister date from the 15th century, and there’s a magnificent panorama of the coast from the donjon terrace.