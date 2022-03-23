The tiny country village of Giverny, 74km northwest of Paris, is a place of pilgrimage for devotees of impressionism, though the summer months herald the tour-bus crowds, who shatter the bucolic peace. Monet lived here from 1883 until his death in 1926, in a rambling house – surrounded by flower-filled gardens – that’s now the immensely popular Maison et Jardins de Claude Monet.

Note that the principal sights are closed from November to Easter, along with most accommodation and restaurants, so there’s little point visiting out of season, although you will have the streets and a few sights all to yourself.