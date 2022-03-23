©Don and Tracy Dorrough/500px

Giverny

The tiny country village of Giverny, 74km northwest of Paris, is a place of pilgrimage for devotees of impressionism, though the summer months herald the tour-bus crowds, who shatter the bucolic peace. Monet lived here from 1883 until his death in 1926, in a rambling house – surrounded by flower-filled gardens – that’s now the immensely popular Maison et Jardins de Claude Monet.

Note that the principal sights are closed from November to Easter, along with most accommodation and restaurants, so there’s little point visiting out of season, although you will have the streets and a few sights all to yourself.

Explore Giverny

  • Maison et Jardins de Claude Monet

    Monet’s home for the last 43 years of his life is now a delightful house-museum. His pastel-pink house and Water Lily studio stand on the periphery of the…

  • M

    Musée des Impressionnismes Giverny

    About 100m northwest of the Maison et Jardins de Claude Monet is the Giverny Museum of Impressionisms. It was set up in partnership with the Musée d’Orsay…

  • L

    L'église Ste-Radegonde

    Dedicated to St Radegund, this church was originally built in the 11th and 12th centuries, expanded in the 15th century and then greatly restored between…

  • B

    Bust of Claude Monet

    Fans of the artist may want to visit this bust of Monet, sculpted by Daniel Goupil and gazing out over the fields.

