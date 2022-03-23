Monet’s home for the last 43 years of his life is now a delightful house-museum. His pastel-pink house and Water Lily studio stand on the periphery of the…
Giverny
The tiny country village of Giverny, 74km northwest of Paris, is a place of pilgrimage for devotees of impressionism, though the summer months herald the tour-bus crowds, who shatter the bucolic peace. Monet lived here from 1883 until his death in 1926, in a rambling house – surrounded by flower-filled gardens – that’s now the immensely popular Maison et Jardins de Claude Monet.
Note that the principal sights are closed from November to Easter, along with most accommodation and restaurants, so there’s little point visiting out of season, although you will have the streets and a few sights all to yourself.
Explore Giverny
- Maison et Jardins de Claude Monet
Monet’s home for the last 43 years of his life is now a delightful house-museum. His pastel-pink house and Water Lily studio stand on the periphery of the…
- MMusée des Impressionnismes Giverny
About 100m northwest of the Maison et Jardins de Claude Monet is the Giverny Museum of Impressionisms. It was set up in partnership with the Musée d’Orsay…
- LL'église Ste-Radegonde
Dedicated to St Radegund, this church was originally built in the 11th and 12th centuries, expanded in the 15th century and then greatly restored between…
- BBust of Claude Monet
Fans of the artist may want to visit this bust of Monet, sculpted by Daniel Goupil and gazing out over the fields.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Giverny.
See
Maison et Jardins de Claude Monet
Monet’s home for the last 43 years of his life is now a delightful house-museum. His pastel-pink house and Water Lily studio stand on the periphery of the…
See
Musée des Impressionnismes Giverny
About 100m northwest of the Maison et Jardins de Claude Monet is the Giverny Museum of Impressionisms. It was set up in partnership with the Musée d’Orsay…
See
L'église Ste-Radegonde
Dedicated to St Radegund, this church was originally built in the 11th and 12th centuries, expanded in the 15th century and then greatly restored between…
See
Bust of Claude Monet
Fans of the artist may want to visit this bust of Monet, sculpted by Daniel Goupil and gazing out over the fields.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Giverny
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.