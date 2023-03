Dedicated to St Radegund, this church was originally built in the 11th and 12th centuries, expanded in the 15th century and then greatly restored between 2008 and 2010. The church is most noteworthy for being the resting place of Claude Monet, whose tomb can be found to your right as you follow the path around the east side of the house of worship, before you reach the graveyard proper at the rear of the church.