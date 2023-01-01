Musée des Impressionnismes Giverny

About 100m northwest of the Maison et Jardins de Claude Monet is the Giverny Museum of Impressionisms. It was set up in partnership with the Musée d’Orsay, among other institutions, and the pluralised name reinforces its coverage of all aspects of impressionism and related movements in its permanent collection and temporary exhibitions. Lectures, readings, concerts and documentaries also take place regularly. The audioguide is €4. Admission on the first Sunday of the month is free.