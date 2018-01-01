Small Group Full-Day Trip to Medieval French Riviera Villages from Nice

Feel in this full day small group tour the authenticity of Provence by visiting some of the most charming medieval villages perched precariously on mountain tops. Your professional guide will meet you at your hotel in Nice in the morning and will take you to your first destination in the glamorous Cannes. Be like a movie star while walking in the boulevard de la Croisette and take a picture on the red carpet in front of the famous Film Festival Palace. With your guide, have a stroll either along the sandy beaches or do some shopping in some iconic shops in Cannes. Back to your comfortable vehicle, your guide will then take you to Grasse, where you will discover the world of perfumes at Fragonard factory, before driving on the route Napoleon and then climbing to Gourdon village, over 2,770 feet above sea level. Your next stop is Tourrettes-sur-Loup, the city of the violets flowers and an authentic craft village. Finally, St-Paul-de-Vence is your last port of call. That village is well-renown for its art, where so many of the world’s most famous artists have spent their time. Still culturally important today, many contemporary artists flock to this Mecca of the arts.When the tour ends, your guide will drive you back to Nice.