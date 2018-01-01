Welcome to Grasse
Provence Countryside Small Group Day Trip
Your small-group Provence day trip starts with pickup from your Nice hotel and a drive along the French Riviera coastline to Cannes. See the old port, famous La Croisette Boulevard, the Cannes Film Festival Palace, glamorous designer shops and wide, sandy beaches.You’ll be driven in comfort in a minivan limited to just eight passengers, ensuring you receive personalized attention from your English-speaking guide on this small-group tour. Your day trip continues with a drive through the picture-postcard countryside to Grasse, world capital of the perfume industry where you’ll have a guided tour of a perfumery. You'll also have some free time here to explore independently or visit the old town.Enjoy the stunning views of the Alps, valleys and Mediterranean coastline as you drive up to the perched medieval village of Gourdon. You will have time for lunch (own expense) before moving on to the charming Loup Gorges. Sample the traditional floral-scented candy at the Florian confectionery, a French Riviera specialty. Next, have a photo stop in Tourettes/Loup before visiting the second-most visited village in France, Saint Paul de Vence. With cobblestone lanes and chic art galleries, it’s easy to see why the town is so popular. You’ll have some time to explore this former haunt of the Impressionist painters before heading back to Nice where your tour ends.
French Riviera from Nice: Cannes, Gourdon, St-Paul-de-Vence
A combination of all that is wonderful about the region, Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur, this tour is a smorgasbord of authentic Provence, medieval villages perched precariously on mountain tops and the high-life of the rich and famous along the seafront!After being picked up at your hotel in Nice, you will start the tour in Grasse, where you’ll discover the world of perfumes at Fragonard, before taking part of the Route Napoleon and then climbing to Gourdon, over 2,770 feet above sea level.St-Paul-de-Vence is your next port of call - that village so renowned for its art, where so many of the world’s most famous artists have spent their time. Still culturally important today, many up and coming artists flock to this Mecca of the arts.Your last stop of the day is Cannes… where the rich and famous play. Where the world’s most famous film festival is held. Be a star yourself - the red carpet is the ideal photo opportunity - before having a stroll either along the sandy beach or doing some window-shopping!At the end, your driver will take you back to your hotel in Nice.
Private Day Trip: Provence Countryside by Minivan from Nice
Start your day trip with a visit to Cannes (approximately 45-minutes) to see the old port, La Croisette boulevard, the Film Festival Palace, designer shops and sandy beaches.Next stop is a guided perfumery tour in Grasse, world capital of the perfume industry. You'll have approximately 45 minutes of free time here, so you could also visit the old town.Your day trip continues for photo stops at Tourrettes/Loup before winding up in the charming Loup Gorges. The views of the Alps, valleys and spectacular coastline from the perched medieval village of Gourdon are amazing. You will spend an hour here, with time for lunch (not included) and a tasting of the traditional floral-scented candy at the Florian confectionery, a Riviera specialty.You'll end the tour with a drive through the picture-postcard countryside of Provence to the second most visited village in France, Saint Paul de Vence. With its cobblestone lanes and trendy art galleries, its easy to see why the town is so popular. There's a stop of around an hour to explore this former haunt of the Impressionist painters.
Small-Group Tour: Grasse Perfumery and Nice Wine-Tasting Day Trip from Monaco
After complimentary pickup from your Monaco hotel, head west to the Provençal town of Grasse, known as the world's perfume capital. Smell the fragrance of jasmine pervading the cobblestone streets and enjoy a guided visit of the traditional Fragonard perfumery, named after the famous Grasse-born painter Jean-Honoré Fragonard.Continue to the charming medieval village of Valbonne and enjoy a leisurely stroll through the picturesque alleys, café terraces and handcraft shops. Grab lunch at one of the charming restaurants in Vallbonne’s old town (own expense) before relaxing on a scenic drive northeast along the Loup River. Arrive in the village of Gourdon (also known as the 'Eagle's Nest') and admire magnificent views of the French Riviera.Stop in Nice and visit the hilltop Château de Crémat, home to one of France's smallest and most beautiful wineries. Spoil your senses with a delicious selection of local Bellet wines during a professional wine tasting. Enjoy breathtaking views of Nice while learning about wine making in the French Riviera from your local guide. Then, enjoy a scenic drive along the spectacular Mediterranean coastal road that connects Nice to Monaco (Middle Corniche).
Cannes Shore Excursion: Private Half-Day Trip to Cannes and Grasse
Make the most of your time in port in Cannes on a private, half-day tour. Cannes, the city of festivals, fireworks and film stars, has much to see, and this guided shore excursion will allow you to see the best of this glamorous city. Stop at the Film Festival Palace to see celebrity handprints. You will have time to look around the shops and enjoy the sandy beaches. You will also see the famous Croisette Boulevard, which stretches along the beachfront and is home to exclusive shops and hotels.Then you’ll head into the Provence countryside to the town of Grasse, the world’s perfume capital. You’ll have a guided perfumery tour, and then have time to visit the old town and explore the medieval streets, peruse the many shops or take a rest in a local bar.
Small Group Full-Day Trip to Medieval French Riviera Villages from Nice
Feel in this full day small group tour the authenticity of Provence by visiting some of the most charming medieval villages perched precariously on mountain tops. Your professional guide will meet you at your hotel in Nice in the morning and will take you to your first destination in the glamorous Cannes. Be like a movie star while walking in the boulevard de la Croisette and take a picture on the red carpet in front of the famous Film Festival Palace. With your guide, have a stroll either along the sandy beaches or do some shopping in some iconic shops in Cannes. Back to your comfortable vehicle, your guide will then take you to Grasse, where you will discover the world of perfumes at Fragonard factory, before driving on the route Napoleon and then climbing to Gourdon village, over 2,770 feet above sea level. Your next stop is Tourrettes-sur-Loup, the city of the violets flowers and an authentic craft village. Finally, St-Paul-de-Vence is your last port of call. That village is well-renown for its art, where so many of the world’s most famous artists have spent their time. Still culturally important today, many contemporary artists flock to this Mecca of the arts.When the tour ends, your guide will drive you back to Nice.