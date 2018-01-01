Welcome to Clermont-Ferrand
Surrounded by snoozing ancient volcanoes, the skyline of Clermont-Ferrand bears a strong imprint of geological drama. Its twin-turreted cathedral, dozens of fountains and treasury of 18th-century mansions are primarily constructed from black volcanic stone, giving a smouldering air to the old town.
Beyond its cobblestoned centre, the Auvergne’s capital is an industrial powerhouse, home to the Michelin empire. Nonetheless, its blend of Gothic buildings and vibrant bars, plus the growing band of restaurants serving modernised Auvergnat cuisine, make Clermont-Ferrand an utterly refreshing city break and a great base for day trips into the wilds of the Parc Naturel Régional des Volcans d'Auvergne.
