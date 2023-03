Behind the former abbey – Brantôme’s most illustrious landmark and now the town hall – lie moody caves, originally a place of pagan worship and then part of Brantôme’s first 8th-century abbey. Its most famous feature is a 15th-century rock frieze thought to depict the Last Judgment. The ticket also includes entrance to a small museum in the same building, which displays the work of the 'spiritualism' painter Fernand Desmoulin.