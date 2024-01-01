Abbaye de Brantôme

Brantôme’s most illustrious landmark is the former Benedictine Abbey, built and rebuilt from the 11th to 18th centuries and now occupied by the town hall. Look for the detached 11th-century Romanesque bell tower, built into the rock, and the oldest in the Limousin style. Next door is the Gothic church.

  • Grotte de Rouffignac

    Grotte de Rouffignac

    29.77 MILES

    Hidden in woodland 18km north of Les Eyzies, this tri-level cave is one of the most complex and rewarding to see in the Dordogne. Board an electric train…

  • Musée Gallo-Romain Vesunna

    Musée Gallo-Romain Vesunna

    13.16 MILES

    Part of the park that contains the Tour de Vésone, this sleek museum designed by French architect Jean Nouvel encompasses a 1st-century Roman domus …

  • France,Dordogne,Perigueux,St Front Cathedral

    Cathédrale St-Front

    13.01 MILES

    Périgueux’ most distinctive landmark is most notable for its five creamy Byzantine tower-topped domes (inspired by either St Mark’s Basilica in Venice or…

  • St-Front Quarter

    St-Front Quarter

    12.91 MILES

    North of the cathedral is this fabulous tangle of cobblestone streets lined with medieval houses. The best examples are along rue du Plantier, rue de la…

  • Les Sangliers de Mortemart

    Les Sangliers de Mortemart

    27.33 MILES

    See wild boars being raised in semi-freedom on this farm just outside Mortemart. These porky cousins of the modern pig were once common across France, but…

  • Grottes de l'Abbaye

    Grottes de l'Abbaye

    Behind the former abbey – Brantôme’s most illustrious landmark and now the town hall – lie moody caves, originally a place of pagan worship and then part…

  • Roman Amphitheatre

    Roman Amphitheatre

    12.95 MILES

    The ruins of the city’s amphitheatre, designed to hold more than 20,000 baying spectators, was one of the largest such structures in Gaul. Today the tops…

  • Écomusée de la Truffe

    Écomusée de la Truffe

    11.74 MILES

    Sorges, 23km northeast of Périgueux, has an informative museum describing truffle growth and gathering, as well as a shop with local products. There's…

