A little walled oasis 1km southeast of the kauppatori, Aspegren’s Gardens was created by priest Gabriel Aspegren in the 1700s. Butterflies flit around the formal flower beds and tiny, scented rose garden. The rectory outbuildings hold the Hembygdsmuseum, crammed with sleighs, agricultural equipment and hunting traps.

The charming restaurant in the orangery does a popular lunch (€9.50, available 11am to 2pm) using produce from the garden.