Jakobstads Museum

Finland's West Coast

Finland’s richest man, shipping magnate Otto Malm, was the last person to live in Malm House, occupying it until 1898. Nowadays the house is the main building of the Jakobstads Museum, with period furnishings and interior decor. On the grounds are several farm buildings and other historic structures, some holding exhibits.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Nanoq Arctic Museum

    Nanoq Arctic Museum

    3.79 MILES

    About 8km west of Jakobstad, this gem of a museum is the private achievement of Pentti Kronqvist, who has made several expeditions to study the indigenous…

  • Tankar Island

    Tankar Island

    19.73 MILES

    This lighthouse island, 18km northwest of Kokkola, offered safe passage through tangled waters, starting in 1889. Now it makes a popular day trip for…

  • Neristan

    Neristan

    17.46 MILES

    Neristan was once the working-class quarter of Kokkola, home to sailors, fisherfolk and artisans. The narrow streets are lined with their colourful wooden…

  • Pedersöre Kyrka

    Pedersöre Kyrka

    0.54 MILES

    Dating from the 1400s, this is one of the region’s oldest churches. King Gustav III of Sweden personally signed off on the plans to expand the church into…

  • Skata

    Skata

    0.51 MILES

    Originally the stamping ground of sailors and factory workers, Skata occupies several blocks north of the centre (beyond Skolparken). The oldest street is…

  • Fäboda Beach

    Fäboda Beach

    4.68 MILES

    About 8km west of Jakobstad, Fäboda's small sandy beaches framed by rocky inlets and thick forests offer idyllic swimming, sunbathing, surfing and…

  • Aspegrens Trädgård Rosenlund

    Aspegrens Trädgård Rosenlund

    0.21 MILES

    A little walled oasis 1km southeast of the kauppatori, Aspegren’s Gardens was created by priest Gabriel Aspegren in the 1700s. Butterflies flit around the…

  • Kieppi

    Kieppi

    17.37 MILES

    This little museum is a three-in-one deal – thanks to donations by three local collectors. The dazzling mineral collection includes fragile crystals and…

