About 8km west of Jakobstad, this gem of a museum is the private achievement of Pentti Kronqvist, who has made several expeditions to study the indigenous cultures of the Arctic. Surrounded by forest, the open-air museum includes reconstructions of 18 buildings, including a Greenlandic peat house, a Lapland gold miner's camp and the world's northernmost church. The collection includes Inuit tools, fossils and other Arctic souvenirs.