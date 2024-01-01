Englischer Park

Finland's West Coast

During the Crimean War, a British attack was repelled at Halkokari, the harbour-turned-beach that's about 2.5km north of Neristan. The captured gunboat at the English Park just north of Neristan is one of the few ever taken from the British Navy, and the only vessel to never have been returned (despite requests from British officials since 1914).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Nanoq Arctic Museum

    Nanoq Arctic Museum

    21.1 MILES

    About 8km west of Jakobstad, this gem of a museum is the private achievement of Pentti Kronqvist, who has made several expeditions to study the indigenous…

  • Tankar Island

    Tankar Island

    11.3 MILES

    This lighthouse island, 18km northwest of Kokkola, offered safe passage through tangled waters, starting in 1889. Now it makes a popular day trip for…

  • Neristan

    Neristan

    0.21 MILES

    Neristan was once the working-class quarter of Kokkola, home to sailors, fisherfolk and artisans. The narrow streets are lined with their colourful wooden…

  • Pedersöre Kyrka

    Pedersöre Kyrka

    18.07 MILES

    Dating from the 1400s, this is one of the region’s oldest churches. King Gustav III of Sweden personally signed off on the plans to expand the church into…

  • Skata

    Skata

    17.23 MILES

    Originally the stamping ground of sailors and factory workers, Skata occupies several blocks north of the centre (beyond Skolparken). The oldest street is…

  • Fäboda Beach

    Fäboda Beach

    21.37 MILES

    About 8km west of Jakobstad, Fäboda's small sandy beaches framed by rocky inlets and thick forests offer idyllic swimming, sunbathing, surfing and…

  • Aspegrens Trädgård Rosenlund

    Aspegrens Trädgård Rosenlund

    17.57 MILES

    A little walled oasis 1km southeast of the kauppatori, Aspegren’s Gardens was created by priest Gabriel Aspegren in the 1700s. Butterflies flit around the…

  • Kieppi

    Kieppi

    0.38 MILES

    This little museum is a three-in-one deal – thanks to donations by three local collectors. The dazzling mineral collection includes fragile crystals and…

