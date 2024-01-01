Yohannes IV Museum

Mekele

The Italian-designed stone palace built for Emperor Yohannes IV (r 1872–89) is now an interesting museum. Although the palace itself is undergoing a thorough restoration, the three-part collection (royal regalia, religious paraphernalia and Tigrayan crafts) is on display in another building.

