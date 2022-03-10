From a distance, this memorial to the victims of the Derg could be mistaken for the world’s biggest golf ball and tee. From up close it’s another story,…
Mekele
The rapidly expanding university city of Mekele (መቀሌ), Tigray’s capital, owes its importance to Emperor Yohannes IV, who made it his capital in the late 19th century. Though hardly anyone comes to see the town itself, there's enough here to pass the time waiting for your Danakil tour to depart or en route between Lalibela and the north.
- MMartyrs’ Memorial
From a distance, this memorial to the victims of the Derg could be mistaken for the world’s biggest golf ball and tee. From up close it’s another story,…
- YYohannes IV Museum
The Italian-designed stone palace built for Emperor Yohannes IV (r 1872–89) is now an interesting museum. Although the palace itself is undergoing a…
- NNew Market
The city's main market is busy but not Ethiopia's most interesting – its stallholders mostly sell modern household goods and the sort of clothes of…
- DDerg Bombing Monument
Southwest of the ‘bazaar’, the intriguing monument in the roundabout is a memorial to the victims of the Derg bombing in Hawzien.
- CChurch of Tekla Haimanot
One of many churches that tower over the rooftops of central Mekele.
- LLucy Park
Small and slightly scruffy stand of green in the city centre.
- MMikael Church
Crowds of pilgrims throng here on St Mikael's saint day.
- NNativity of Mary Catholic Cathedral
The spiritual hub of Mekele's small Catholic community.
- KKidane Mehret Church
Large Orthodox church that rises above the clamour.
