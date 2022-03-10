©hecke61/Shutterstock

Mekele

The rapidly expanding university city of Mekele (መቀሌ), Tigray’s capital, owes its importance to Emperor Yohannes IV, who made it his capital in the late 19th century. Though hardly anyone comes to see the town itself, there's enough here to pass the time waiting for your Danakil tour to depart or en route between Lalibela and the north.

Explore Mekele

  • M

    Martyrs’ Memorial

    From a distance, this memorial to the victims of the Derg could be mistaken for the world’s biggest golf ball and tee. From up close it’s another story,…

  • Y

    Yohannes IV Museum

    The Italian-designed stone palace built for Emperor Yohannes IV (r 1872–89) is now an interesting museum. Although the palace itself is undergoing a…

  • N

    New Market

    The city's main market is busy but not Ethiopia's most interesting – its stallholders mostly sell modern household goods and the sort of clothes of…

  • D

    Derg Bombing Monument

    Southwest of the ‘bazaar’, the intriguing monument in the roundabout is a memorial to the victims of the Derg bombing in Hawzien.

  • L

    Lucy Park

    Small and slightly scruffy stand of green in the city centre.

  • M

    Mikael Church

    Crowds of pilgrims throng here on St Mikael's saint day.

  • See

