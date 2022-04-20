This pair of Omo River–side destinations makes an excellent day trip out of Turmi. Both Kangaten (ካንጋተን) and Kolcho (ቆሊቾ) are largely hassle-free, though it’s best to visit Nyangatom villages in the morning because many men are quite drunk by the afternoon. This way you also avoid the morning caravan of 4WDs occupying Kolcho.

The Nyangatom, whose women wear massive stacks of beaded necklaces, only inhabit lands west of the Omo River and many villages lie within a few kilometres of the regional town of Kangaten.

Only a few kilometres northeast of Kangaten (an hour by car), the clifftop village of Kolcho is the smallest of three Karo villages. And with its lofty views over a U-bend in the Omo River, it’s one of the most beautifully set in all of Ethiopia. The village remains very traditional, and Hamer women routinely come daily to trade milk for sorghum or cheka (local beer).