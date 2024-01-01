North of Fallana Gate the weekday livestock market features cows, goats and sheep, but no camels – these are sold at Babille.
Livestock Market
Harar
15.98 MILES
If you’re travelling east of Harar on a Monday or Thursday, don’t miss the super-atmospheric livestock market in the village of Babille – it's one of…
9.55 MILES
With its superb architecture and dramatic setting, the clifftop village of Koremi, 19km southeast of Harar above the Erer Valley, is a definite must-see…
0.4 MILES
Harar’s old walled town (known as Jugal) is a fascinating place that begs exploration. The thick, 5m-high walls running 3.5km around town were erected in…
0.07 MILES
Located north of Fallana Gate, this is one of Harar's two hyena feeding stations. A highlight of any visit to Harar, this impressive spectacle begins…
0.61 MILES
One of Harar's two infamous hyena feeding sites, it is located about 1.5km east of Erer Gate (near the garbage dump). This site is usually more productive…
17 MILES
Despite considerable tree cutting, livestock grazing and land encroachment, Babille is better protected than many of Ethiopia’s national parks, and the…
0.36 MILES
Near the middle of the walled city, and often mistakenly called Rimbaud’s House, is this museum dedicated to French poet Arthur Rimbaud with a series of…
Ras Tafari's House & Sherif Harar City Museum
0.36 MILES
Close to Rimbaud’s House, the conspicuous Ras Tafari’s House was built by an Indian trader and many of its features, such as the Ganesh carving above the…
Nearby Harar attractions
0.21 MILES
This attractive gate to the north is the site of a colourful market. A chat market, one of many in the city, is also found here.
0.26 MILES
Emir Nur’s Tomb resembles a spiky green beehive. It’s devoted to the ruler who built the city’s walls, and his wife is also buried inside. You enter the…
0.29 MILES
This modest museum across the road from Ras Makonnen’s Palace hosts household artefacts, traditional costumes, weapons and jewellery.
0.29 MILES
Harar’s great mosque is the only one inside the wall big enough to host both men and women. The mosque was built in the 16th century, though according to…
0.3 MILES
One of just two churches in Old Harar, St Mary Catholic Church is a haven of peace and a good spot if you need to unwind. It’s a French Catholic mission…
0.31 MILES
Don’t expect a fairy-tale castle. This late-19th-century ‘palace’ is a sharp-edged, charmless building. You can climb to the top floor and soak up the…
0.31 MILES
What is called Queen Taitu’s Palace, next door to Ras Makonnen's Palace, was neatly restored and now shelters a training centre for craft makers.