Arthur Rimbaud Center

Near the middle of the walled city, and often mistakenly called Rimbaud’s House, is this museum dedicated to French poet Arthur Rimbaud with a series of illustrated wall panels about his life. It’s in an attractive Indian merchant house built on the site of an earlier house where it’s said Rimbaud lived. There’s an excellent photographic exhibition of turn-of-the-20th-century Harar – with several of the photos taken by Rimbaud – that show some similarities to the city of today but also significant differences.

In front is a women’s association where you can sometimes see basket weaving. If you're looking for gifts, there are colourful baskets for sale.