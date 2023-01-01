With its superb architecture and dramatic setting, the clifftop village of Koremi, 19km southeast of Harar above the Erer Valley, is a definite must-see. It's the largest of several villages of the Argoba, a deeply traditional people whose ancestors arrived in these parts in the 12th century. Unlike most of the Adare homes of Harar, the old stone houses here are unpainted and unplastered.

Though some sheet-metal roofs detract from the ambience a bit, this shows what Harar looked like before modernisation.

There is no scheduled transport to Koremi so it is best to hire both a guide and a contract taxi in Harar. Expect some hassles by the local kids.