Erer Gate Market

Harar

LoginSave

At the eastern end of the old town, Erer Gate was the one Richard Burton entered in 1854, disguised as an Arab merchant. The chat market is found here.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Babille Market

    Babille Market

    15.54 MILES

    If you’re travelling east of Harar on a Monday or Thursday, don’t miss the super-atmospheric livestock market in the village of Babille – it's one of…

  • Koremi

    Koremi

    9.13 MILES

    With its superb architecture and dramatic setting, the clifftop village of Koremi, 19km southeast of Harar above the Erer Valley, is a definite must-see…

  • The walls of the fortified historic city Jugol, Ethiopia

    Old Town

    0.43 MILES

    Harar’s old walled town (known as Jugal) is a fascinating place that begs exploration. The thick, 5m-high walls running 3.5km around town were erected in…

  • Hyena-man of Harar feeding a spotted hyena.

    Northern Hyena Feeding Site

    0.42 MILES

    Located north of Fallana Gate, this is one of Harar's two hyena feeding stations. A highlight of any visit to Harar, this impressive spectacle begins…

  • Eastern Hyena Feeding Site

    Eastern Hyena Feeding Site

    0.16 MILES

    One of Harar's two infamous hyena feeding sites, it is located about 1.5km east of Erer Gate (near the garbage dump). This site is usually more productive…

  • Babille Elephant Sanctuary

    Babille Elephant Sanctuary

    16.55 MILES

    Despite considerable tree cutting, livestock grazing and land encroachment, Babille is better protected than many of Ethiopia’s national parks, and the…

  • Arthur Rimbaud Center

    Arthur Rimbaud Center

    0.28 MILES

    Near the middle of the walled city, and often mistakenly called Rimbaud’s House, is this museum dedicated to French poet Arthur Rimbaud with a series of…

View more attractions

Nearby Harar attractions

1. Mosque

0.07 MILES

A small mosque just outside the city walls, to the east.

2. Eastern Hyena Feeding Site

0.16 MILES

One of Harar's two infamous hyena feeding sites, it is located about 1.5km east of Erer Gate (near the garbage dump). This site is usually more productive…

3. St Mary Catholic Church

0.19 MILES

One of just two churches in Old Harar, St Mary Catholic Church is a haven of peace and a good spot if you need to unwind. It’s a French Catholic mission…

4. Jamia Mosque

0.23 MILES

Harar’s great mosque is the only one inside the wall big enough to host both men and women. The mosque was built in the 16th century, though according to…

5. Queen Taitu's Palace

0.25 MILES

What is called Queen Taitu’s Palace, next door to Ras Makonnen's Palace, was neatly restored and now shelters a training centre for craft makers.

7. Ras Makonnen’s Palace

0.27 MILES

Don’t expect a fairy-tale castle. This late-19th-century ‘palace’ is a sharp-edged, charmless building. You can climb to the top floor and soak up the…

8. Arthur Rimbaud Center

0.28 MILES

Near the middle of the walled city, and often mistakenly called Rimbaud’s House, is this museum dedicated to French poet Arthur Rimbaud with a series of…