This large building is the former imperial residence of Haile Selassie. It's not open to the public and difficult to see from outside.
Old Palace
Dire Dawa
26.94 MILES
Harar’s old walled town (known as Jugal) is a fascinating place that begs exploration. The thick, 5m-high walls running 3.5km around town were erected in…
26.77 MILES
Located north of Fallana Gate, this is one of Harar's two hyena feeding stations. A highlight of any visit to Harar, this impressive spectacle begins…
27.33 MILES
One of Harar's two infamous hyena feeding sites, it is located about 1.5km east of Erer Gate (near the garbage dump). This site is usually more productive…
27.02 MILES
Near the middle of the walled city, and often mistakenly called Rimbaud’s House, is this museum dedicated to French poet Arthur Rimbaud with a series of…
Ras Tafari's House & Sherif Harar City Museum
26.99 MILES
Close to Rimbaud’s House, the conspicuous Ras Tafari’s House was built by an Indian trader and many of its features, such as the Ganesh carving above the…
27.28 MILES
The tomb of Sheikh Abadir, Harar’s legendary founder and second emir, is an important pilgrimage site. His tomb still attracts worshippers seeking…
0.53 MILES
With its Babel-like ambience, the enormous Kafira Market, sprawling way beyond its Moorish-style arches, is the most striking of Dire Dawa's markets…
26.57 MILES
The Smugglers’ Market is chock-full of counterfeit clothing and electronics (some real stuff, too) from China. Most of it is smuggled in from Somaliland…
0.08 MILES
This colourful church, which lies near the Old Palace, is noted for its octagonal shape.
2. Ethiopia-Djibouti Rail Yard
0.22 MILES
Rail fans can clamber through what remains of the once-great Imperial Railway Company of Ethiopia. Ask for Kadra Ali – she can get by in English and will…
0.28 MILES
This modern, well-proportioned church is most notable for its two spires and yellow facade.
0.47 MILES
Juma'a Mosque is the city's largest mosque and a prominent landmark in the Megala neighbourhood.
0.49 MILES
Chat is sold all over town, but the trade at the Chattara Market is so frenetic it deserves a look.
0.5 MILES
Also known as ‘Taiwan’, this is a modern, orderly covered market mostly full of clothing and fabric, though some of the cheap electronic goods that used…
0.53 MILES
8. Ashawa Market & Livestock Market
0.79 MILES
With its numerous sheet-metal shacks in the back, the chaotic Ashawa Market is well worth a gander. In the wadi behind Ashawa you'll find the livestock…