Dire Dawa

This large building is the former imperial residence of Haile Selassie. It's not open to the public and difficult to see from outside.

  • The walls of the fortified historic city Jugol, Ethiopia

    Old Town

    26.94 MILES

    Harar’s old walled town (known as Jugal) is a fascinating place that begs exploration. The thick, 5m-high walls running 3.5km around town were erected in…

  • Hyena-man of Harar feeding a spotted hyena.

    Northern Hyena Feeding Site

    26.77 MILES

    Located north of Fallana Gate, this is one of Harar's two hyena feeding stations. A highlight of any visit to Harar, this impressive spectacle begins…

  • Eastern Hyena Feeding Site

    Eastern Hyena Feeding Site

    27.33 MILES

    One of Harar's two infamous hyena feeding sites, it is located about 1.5km east of Erer Gate (near the garbage dump). This site is usually more productive…

  • Arthur Rimbaud Center

    Arthur Rimbaud Center

    27.02 MILES

    Near the middle of the walled city, and often mistakenly called Rimbaud’s House, is this museum dedicated to French poet Arthur Rimbaud with a series of…

  • Tomb of Sheikh Abadir

    Tomb of Sheikh Abadir

    27.28 MILES

    The tomb of Sheikh Abadir, Harar’s legendary founder and second emir, is an important pilgrimage site. His tomb still attracts worshippers seeking…

  • Kafira Market

    Kafira Market

    0.53 MILES

    With its Babel-like ambience, the enormous Kafira Market, sprawling way beyond its Moorish-style arches, is the most striking of Dire Dawa's markets…

  • Smugglers’ Market

    Smugglers’ Market

    26.57 MILES

    The Smugglers’ Market is chock-full of counterfeit clothing and electronics (some real stuff, too) from China. Most of it is smuggled in from Somaliland…

Nearby Dire Dawa attractions

1. Bete Mikael Church

0.08 MILES

This colourful church, which lies near the Old Palace, is noted for its octagonal shape.

2. Ethiopia-Djibouti Rail Yard

0.22 MILES

Rail fans can clamber through what remains of the once-great Imperial Railway Company of Ethiopia. Ask for Kadra Ali – she can get by in English and will…

3. Greek Orthodox Church

0.28 MILES

This modern, well-proportioned church is most notable for its two spires and yellow facade.

4. Juma'a Mosque

0.47 MILES

Juma'a Mosque is the city's largest mosque and a prominent landmark in the Megala neighbourhood.

5. Chattara Market

0.49 MILES

Chat is sold all over town, but the trade at the Chattara Market is so frenetic it deserves a look.

6. Dire Dawa Market

0.5 MILES

Also known as ‘Taiwan’, this is a modern, orderly covered market mostly full of clothing and fabric, though some of the cheap electronic goods that used…

8. Ashawa Market & Livestock Market

0.79 MILES

With its numerous sheet-metal shacks in the back, the chaotic Ashawa Market is well worth a gander. In the wadi behind Ashawa you'll find the livestock…