In the centre of Ras Makonnen Sq stands a rather Italian-looking, equestrian statue of the ras (duke) cast in bronze by the well-known Amhara artist Afewerk Tekle. The ras is said to look towards Somalia and the lands conquered here. Ras Makonnen was Emperor Menelik's cousin and was appointed first ruler of Harar after the emperor's occupation of the city. The ras is also known as the father of the Emperor Haile Selassie.