Harar via Awash National Park Private Tour

Day 1 Awash NP After breakfast drive to Awash National Park, take mandatory scout in the park and trek to Awash grassland visit wild animals & bird life. Overnight: Awash NP – camping Day 2 Awash - Harar Drive to the Awash River Valley and swim in the hot spring early morning, leave Awash for Harar attending the Arba Gugu Terara mountain chain on the way after the park's bio diversity. Overnight: Harar – hotel Day 3 Harar Drive around the walls of Harar and enter to the city using one of the five gates, admire the rectangular houses of Harari ethnic group everything made from stones. Visit the house of the 15th century French poet Arthur Rimbaud. At night drive to the place where you can feed hyena or attend people feeding the wild animal in the forest. Overnight: Harar – hotel Day 4 Harar - Dire Dawa Leave Harar visiting the beer factory drive to Dire Dawa city - the second bigest commercial hub next to Addis on the way visit the coffee farms and chat farms. In Dire Dawa visit the market, the museum, animal zoo, tombs of French heros who made the first railway station than linking Addis Ababa – Djibouti. Overnight: Dire Dawa – hotel Day 5 Dire dawa - Addis Ababa Drive to Addis Ababa, end the visit in Ethiopia attending Ethiopian traditional music & food and drink at Yod Abyssinia traditional restaurant close to the airport in Addis Ababa. Overnight: Addis Ababa – hotel