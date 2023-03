In the Dakhata Valley (better known as the Valley of Marvels), tall rocks have been sculpted into strange, often phallic shapes by the elements. The name oversells things, but the 'Valley of the Pretty Cool' doesn’t have the same ring. Most people just see it from the road, but a half-day ramble is the better choice (be sure to go with a guide). The best section of it starts 4km east of Babille on the drive between Harar and Jijiga.