Arba Minch

Bordered by verdant mountains and home to two of Ethiopia’s largest Rift Valley lakes, this city is more than a convenient overnight stop on the southern circuit. With Nechisar National Park and the highland Dorze villages on its doorstep, it deserves to be a destination on its own.

Arba Minch (አርባ ምንጭ) is actually two cities in one. Its dual settlements of Shecha and Sikela, separated by 3km of virtual no-man’s land, have distinct personalities. Larger Sikela is more commercial and chaotic than her slightly more refined sibling up the hill. Shecha also offers fantastic views over the lakes.

Explore Arba Minch

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Arba Minch.

  • See

    Lake Abaya

    Divided by the lyrical ‘Bridge of God’ from Lake Chamo, beautiful Abaya is Ethiopia’s second-largest lake. Its peculiar reddish-brown waters are a result…

  • See

    Lake Chamo

    Lake Chamo supports a very large population of crocodiles and, unlike neighbouring Lake Abaya, the waters are not rusty in colour.

  • See

    Arba Minch Crocodile Ranch

    Walking between the masses of crocs in their concrete tanks at this government-run facility is more humdrum than it sounds, except during feeding, which…