Võru County Museum

Southern Estonia

Don't be put off by this museum's ugly exterior – its exhibits on regional history and culture from the Stone Age to the present day are definitely worth an idle hour. Captions are in Estonian and Russian, but an English translation booklet is provided. There's also a gallery that displays temporary exhibitions of mainly local art.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Karula National Park

    Karula National Park

    20.75 MILES

    Fairies, ghosts and witches abound in the 123 sq km of wooded hills, small lakes and ancient stone burial mounds that form Karula National Park, at least…

  • Piusa Caves

    Piusa Caves

    17.5 MILES

    Sitting on a band of sandstone nearly 500m thick, Piusa was the site of a major quarry from 1922 to 1966 when it was discovered that the stone contained…

  • Pechory Monastery

    Pechory Monastery

    23.13 MILES

    Founded in 1473, this monastery sits in a ravine full of hermits’ grottoes. With all the high ground outside, it’s an improbable stronghold, but several…

  • Pühajärv

    Pühajärv

    23.73 MILES

    According to legend, 3.5km-long, 8.5m-deep Pühajärv (Holy Lake) was formed from the tears of the mothers who lost their sons in a battle of the Kalevipoeg…

  • St Mary's Lutheran Church

    St Mary's Lutheran Church

    23.3 MILES

    Otepää’s Gothic hilltop church dates from 1671, although it was largely reconstructed in 1890. Inside there’s intricate woodwork, low-hanging chandeliers…

Nearby Southern Estonia attractions

1. St Catherine’s Lutheran Church

0.2 MILES

Dedicated to the early Christian martyr Catherine but named in honour of Tsarina Catherine the Great (whose largesse paid for it), Võru's main Lutheran…

2. Dr F R Kreutzwald Memorial Museum

0.25 MILES

Võru’s most interesting museum is the house where Dr Kreutzwald, the physician and scholar who compiled Estonia's national epic Kalevipoeg, lived and…

3. St Catherine’s Orthodox Church

0.25 MILES

Like its nearby Lutheran contemporary, Võru's main Orthodox church is dedicated to St Catherine as a nod to the town's founder, Russian Empress Catherine…

4. St Mary’s Lutheran Church

8.29 MILES

Rõuge’s whitewashed stone church dates from 1730, replacing a 16th-century church destroyed in the Great Northern War. Inside, the focal point is the…

5. Suur Munamägi

9.49 MILES

Mentioned in the Estonian creation epic Kalevipoeg, the modest 318m-high Suur Munamägi ('Great Egg Hill') is the highest peak in the Baltics (although the…

6. Luhasoo Nature Reserve

14.84 MILES

Set in untouched swampland straddling the border with Latvia (just outside the boundaries of Haanja Nature Park), this 800-hectare reserve encompasses…

7. Vastseliina Episcopal Castle

15.86 MILES

Strikingly set on a bluff above the Piusa River in western Setomaa, the photogenic ruins of one of Estonia's greatest medieval strongholds and places of…

8. Obinitsa Seto Museum

16.82 MILES

With locally woven textiles in traditional patterns, everyday artefacts from Seto households, presentations on Seto music and folklore, and interesting…