Luhasoo Nature Reserve

Set in untouched swampland straddling the border with Latvia (just outside the boundaries of Haanja Nature Park), this 800-hectare reserve encompasses Estonia's largest integral bog, providing a fascinating glimpse into the country's pre-human past. A well-marked 4.5km trail passes over varied bogs and along a shimmering black lake, with Venus flytraps and water lilies among the foliage. You might spot elk and deer but the most you’re likely to see of wolves, bears and lynx is their tracks.

To get there, take the Krabi road from Rõuge and, after the Pärlijõe bus stop, turn left towards Kellamäe.