St Catherine’s Orthodox Church

Like its nearby Lutheran contemporary, Võru's main Orthodox church is dedicated to St Catherine as a nod to the town's founder, Russian Empress Catherine the Great. Completed in 1804, its elegant neoclassical design is topped with distinctly Russian-looking curved steeples. Inside there's a beautiful iconostasis and the remains of Nikolai Bežanitski, a priest killed by the Bolsheviks, who is now honoured as a martyr by the Russian Orthodox Church.