Piusa Caves

Sitting on a band of sandstone nearly 500m thick, Piusa was the site of a major quarry from 1922 to 1966 when it was discovered that the stone contained 99% quartz and was perfect for glass production. The result is a 22km network of cathedral-like hand-hewn caves. Tours into the cave entrance are included in entry to the flash turf-roofed visitor centre.

The centre screens films about the history and ecology of the site, allows you to explore the depths via an interactive computer simulation and lets you set in motion a large pendulum which carves graceful arcs in the sand laid on the floor. There’s also a cafe and a playground.

The caves form the Baltic region’s largest winter holiday resort for bats, including several rare species. About 3500 gather here from October to May, drawn from a 100km radius. Tours only lead you to the opening of the main cavern and not into the caves proper – both for safety reasons and to avoid bat-bothering. The subterranean temperatures remain at a steady four to five degrees even on the coldest or hottest days, so bring warm clothes.

This is also the starting point for the Piusa Nature Trail, a tranquil 1.4km loop through pine forests and past WWII trenches. A series of ponds have been created here to provide a home for the rare great crested newt.

If you’re heading south from Piusa to Obinitsa, the road to the caves is signposted on the left, close to the railway bridge.