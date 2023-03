Presided over by a wooden carving of the god/king Peko, this museum consists of a 19th-century farmhouse complex, with stables, a granary and the former workshops for metalworking and ceramics. Don’t bypass the charming restaurant here or the excellent gift shop – Setomaa’s best – selling handmade mittens, socks, hats, dolls, tapestries, books and recordings of traditional Seto music.