St Mary's Lutheran Cathedral

Tallinn's cathedral (now Lutheran, originally Catholic) was initially built by the Danes by at least 1233, although the current exterior dates mainly from the 15th century, and the tower was completed in 1779. This impressive building was a burial ground for the rich and titled, and the whitewashed walls are decorated with the elaborate coats of arms of Estonia’s noble families. Fit view-seekers can climb the tower.

Toompea is named after the cathedral – the Estonian word 'toom' is borrowed from the German word 'dom' meaning cathedral. In English you'll often hear it referred to as the 'Dome Church', despite there being no actual dome.