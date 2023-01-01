Tours exploring the 17th-century Swedish-built tunnels connecting the bastions that ring the town walls depart from the Kiek in de Kök tower. Over the years, they've been used as fallout shelters, homeless refuges and punk rehearsal spaces. Bookings are required, and warm clothes (it's about 10°C, or 50°F, down there) and sensible shoes are recommended. Regular tours finish in the Carved Stone Museum, showcasing tablets, statues and other historical lapidary work from Tallinn.

If you plan on visiting Kiek in de Kök and the nearby Maiden, Stable and Gate towers, buy a 'Whole-Museum Ticket', admitting you to the lot (adult/reduced €14/8).