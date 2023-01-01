Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom

The permanent exhibition here, ‘Freedom Without Borders’, is divided into five sections examining the suffering of Estonians over five decades of occupation by both the Nazis and Soviets, and the processes of recovery and regaining freedom. The photos and artefacts are interesting but it’s the enthralling video testimony that leaves the greatest impression – and the joy of a happy ending. The museum maintains the former KGB prison cells as a separate historical site (an adult/reduced ticket for both is €14/9).