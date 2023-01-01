Shaded by the 250-year-old linden trees of Lindamäe Park, this small mound near the top of Toompea is named after Linda, wife of Kalev, the heroic first leader of the Estonians. According to legend, Toompea is the burial mound that she built for him. During the Soviet years the statue of the grieving Linda became an unofficial memorial to the victims of Stalin’s deportations and executions. Laying flowers here before 1991 was a political act, and a genuinely dangerous one.