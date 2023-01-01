Adamson-Eric Museum

Erich Carl Hugo Adamson, a towering figure of 20th-century art in Estonia, is celebrated in this reverent little museum in a historic house with which he actually had no connection. Principally a painter, Adamson's mastery of many creative forms is reflected in a permanent collection of paintings, ceramics, leather- and metalwork and other applied arts. Several temporary exhibitions per year add variety to an already-vast palette. If you're planning on visiting the nearby Niguliste Museum, a combined ticket is €8.