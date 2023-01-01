This futuristic, Finnish-designed, seven-storey building is a spectacular structure of limestone, glass and copper that integrates intelligently into the 18th-century landscape. Kumu (the name is short for kunstimuuseum, or art museum) contains the country's largest repository of Estonian art as well as 11 or 12 temporary exhibits per year. The permanent exhibition covers 18th-century classics of Estonian art to venerable, intricately painted altarpieces and the work of contemporary Estonian artists such as Adamson-Eric.

On the third floor you'll find ‘Treasury’, featuring works from the beginning of the 18th century until the end of WWII; while on the fourth is ‘Difficult Choices’, showcasing art from the Soviet era. Current and cutting-edge exhibitions fill the 5th floor, which can be visited separately (€8/6) if you don't want to pay the full admission price for all galleries. The complex is wheelchair-accessible and has an excellent shop and cafe.