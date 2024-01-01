Children's Museum Miiamilla in Kadriorg

Kadriorg

The 1930s timber pavilion of the Children's Park in Kadriorg contains this small museum and activity centre, for kids ages three to 11. There's more to play with and do here than simply see: a child-size grocery shop, activity room and cafe. There's a sister museum in Kalamaja.

Mikkel Museum

0.1 MILES

This handsome, two-storey weatherboard, the former kitchen for Kadriorg Palace, now displays a small but interesting assortment of paintings, porcelain…

