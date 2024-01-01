The 1930s timber pavilion of the Children's Park in Kadriorg contains this small museum and activity centre, for kids ages three to 11. There's more to play with and do here than simply see: a child-size grocery shop, activity room and cafe. There's a sister museum in Kalamaja.
Children's Museum Miiamilla in Kadriorg
Kadriorg
