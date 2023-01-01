This handsome, two-storey weatherboard, the former kitchen for Kadriorg Palace, now displays a small but interesting assortment of paintings, porcelain and sculpture from the museum's benefactor, 20th-century collector Johannes Mikkel. It also hosts occasional temporary exhibitions. Check the website for the four annual Wednesdays when tickets are just €1, or for joint-admission options, such as a combined ticket for the Mikkel and the nearby Kadriorg Art Museum (adult/child €8/6).