This state puppet-museum's collection is a wonderful introduction to the art of puppetry from many different cultures and eras. There's enough interactive exhibits to balance out those behind glass, plus a genuinely unsettling Cellar of Horrors, and workshops where you can see creations taking shape. There are generally no performances in summer, but plenty at other times of the year, aimed at a wide range of ages. Tickets for those aimed at older audiences are €20.