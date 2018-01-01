Welcome to Lahemaa National Park
The landscape is mostly flat or gently rolling, with the highest point just 115m above sea level. Stone fields, areas of very thin topsoil called alvars and large rocks called erratic boulders (brought from Scandinavia by glacial action) are all typically Estonian.
Almost 840 plant species have been found in the park, including 34 rare ones. There are 50 mammal species, among them brown bear, lynx and wolf (none of which you’re likely to see without specialist help). Some 222 types of birds nest here – including mute swans, black storks, black-throated divers and cranes – and 24 species of fish have been sighted. Salmon and trout spawn in the rivers, feasting on the multitude of mosquitos that are ever-present in summertime (pack insect repellent).
In winter the park is transformed into a magical wonderland of snowy shores, frozen seas and sparkling black trees.
Visitors are well looked after: there are cosy guesthouses, restored manors and remote camp sites to stay in, and an extensive network of forest trails for walkers, cyclists and even neo-knights on horseback.
Nowadays the main attraction is the water, but from 1945 to 1991 the entire national park’s coastline was a military-controlled frontier, with a 2m-high barbed-wire fence ensuring villagers couldn’t access the sea.
Loksa, the main town within the park, has a popular sandy beach but is otherwise rather down-at-heel. Võsu, the next largest settlement, is much nicer, with its long sandy beach and summertime bars. It fills up with young revellers in peak season, depite being just a somewhat overgrown village.
Top experiences in Lahemaa National Park
Lahemaa National Park activities
Tallinn Shore Excursion: Day Tour to Lahemaa National Park from Tallinn
Meet your guide at 10:05am and set off for a one-hour coach ride from central Tallinn. You will arrive at the largest national park in Estonia - The beautiful Lahemaa National Park. It is home to an impressive 14 lakes, eight rivers and four waterfalls within its pristine coastal landscape. Explore the park with your guide, taking in the varied scenery and relaxing in gorgeous settings. Make your way to Palmse Manor, built in the 18th century and once home to barons and their families. It has been fully restored and contains some original furniture, making it one of the grandest Baroque manors in Estonia. Tour the house with your guide and visit its open -air- museum, which provides and overview of manor life and Estonian architecture through the ages. Next visit Sagadi Manor, also built in the 18th century and the first manor in Estonia to be decorated in the ornate Rococo style. It has also been fully restored, from its original façade to its extension wing.After your manor tours, you’ll have a bit of free time to enjoy the park. Your guide will give you some recommendations of the best spots in the park to visit, including one of the many lakes.Then meet back at a designated meeting spot for the return trip to Tallinn Port.Worry-free Shore Excursion: Will we ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to the Tallinn Port for your ship's departure. In the extremely unlikely event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transport to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
Day Tour to Lahemaa National Park from Tallinn
After a one-hour coach ride from central Tallinn, you will arrive at the largest national park in Estonia. The beautiful Lahemaa National Park is home to an impressive 14 lakes, eight rivers and four waterfalls within its pristine coastal landscape. Explore the park with your guide, taking in the varied scenery and relaxing in gorgeous settings. Make your way to Palmse Manor, built in the 18th century and once home to barons and their families. It has been fully restored and contains some original furniture, making it one of the grandest Baroque manors in Estonia. Tour the house with your guide and visit its open -air- museum, which provides and overview of manor life and Estonian architecture through the ages. Next visit Sagadi Manor, also built in the 18th century and the first manor in Estonia to be decorated in the ornate Rococo style. It has also been fully restored, from its original façade to its extension wing.After your manor tours, you’ll have a bit of free time to enjoy the park. Your guide will give you some recommendations of the best spots in the park to visit, including one of the many lakes.Then meet back at a designated meeting spot for the return trip to Tallinn.
