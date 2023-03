Looming high above the village, the hilltop above Zennor is littered with strange rock formations, runnels, hollows and stacks that are imbued with many myths and legends. The surrounding moors are also scattered with ancient tumuli, hut circles and a large dolmen, Zennor Quoit, suggesting the site was very important to ancient people.

It's a good target for a walk, although unsurprisingly it's pretty steep – but the view of the coast from the top is absolutely eye-popping.