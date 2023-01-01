Penwith's moors would have been littered with Iron Age settlements 2000 years ago. Most have vanished, but a few remain – and Chysauster is the best-preserved of them all. Consisting of around eight stone-walled houses, each with its own central courtyard, it gives you a real sense of daily life during the Iron Age – you can still see the stone hearths used to grind corn, and wander around the field system where the residents kept livestock and grew crops.