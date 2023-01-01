Penwith's moors would have been littered with Iron Age settlements 2000 years ago. Most have vanished, but a few remain – and Chysauster is the best-preserved of them all. Consisting of around eight stone-walled houses, each with its own central courtyard, it gives you a real sense of daily life during the Iron Age – you can still see the stone hearths used to grind corn, and wander around the field system where the residents kept livestock and grew crops.
Chysauster
Top choice in West Cornwall
