Tremenheere Sculpture Garden

This inventive garden opened just outside Penzance in 2012. The landscaped gardens sit in a sheltered valley awash with artworks and installations: look out for a 'sky-view' chamber by James Turrell; 'Black Mound', a pile of tree stumps by David Nash; and 'Camera Obscura' by Billy Wynter, offering a unique panorama of the gardens and Mount's Bay.

There's also a super cafe, Tremenheere Kitchen (lunches £8 to £14), and family events such as den-building and art workshops during school holidays.

It's a bit difficult to find the first time. Look out for the left turning to Gulval as you head into Penzance, and follow the road through the village until you see signs for the gardens.