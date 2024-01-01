Union Hotel

A historic pub on Chapel St, the first place in England to hear news of Admiral Lord Nelson's death after the Battle of Trafalgar.
2.56 MILES
Looming up in the middle of Mount's Bay and connected to the mainland at Marazion via a cobbled causeway, this abbey-crowned island is an unforgettable…
7.12 MILES
After an 18-month, multimillion-pound refit, St Ives' most illustrious gallery reopened its doors, complete with a monumental exhibition space that's been…
17.09 MILES
A mile north of Lizard Point, this National Trust–owned inlet is an absolute showstopper, studded with craggy offshore islands rising out of searingly…
7.99 MILES
This wonderful medieval house and garden was the family seat of the Godolphin family who, during the 17th and 18th centuries, were one of Cornwall's great…
23.44 MILES
Grandly located at the head of the Fal estuary, 4 miles south of Truro, Trelissick is one of Cornwall's most beautiful aristocratic estates, with a formal…
18.36 MILES
Two miles from St Agnes is one of Cornwall's most beautiful coves, Chapel Porth, a wild, rocky beach framed by steep, gorse-covered cliffs, owned by the…
9.75 MILES
These wonderful side-by-side beaches join up at low tide to form one epic stretch of golden, flat sand. At the eastern end is the small, National Trust…
7.25 MILES
Clinging to the cliffs near Levant, this dramatic complex of mine-workings is one of the most atmospheric sights from Cornwall's industrial past. The main…
0.02 MILES
The Egyptian House looks like a bizarre cross between a Georgian townhouse and an Egyptian sarcophagus and was originally built for a wealthy mineralogist…
0.04 MILES
The cream of Penzance's heritage architecture can be seen along Chapel St, which is lined with a wealth of beautifully preserved Georgian buildings.
0.06 MILES
Housed in Penzance's former telecoms building, this gallery hosts regular exhibitions of contemporary art. It's the sister gallery to the Newlyn Art…
0.11 MILES
This statue honours Penzance's most famous son, chemist and inventor Humphry Davy, who invented the miners' safety lamp and discovered the elements…
5. Penlee House Gallery & Museum
0.2 MILES
This small museum is ideal for a primer on the artistic heritage of West Cornwall. It has a fine collection of paintings by artists of the Newlyn School …
0.89 MILES
On the edge of Newlyn, this historic gallery was founded in 1895 to display the work of the artists of the Newlyn School, but since 2007 the gallery's…
1.61 MILES
Two miles north of Penzance near Madron is the walled garden of Trengwainton, which has a subtropical collection of ferns, shrubs, magnolias and…
8. Tremenheere Sculpture Garden
1.87 MILES
This inventive garden opened just outside Penzance in 2012. The landscaped gardens sit in a sheltered valley awash with artworks and installations: look…