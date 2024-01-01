Union Hotel

Penzance

LoginSave

A historic pub on Chapel St, the first place in England to hear news of Admiral Lord Nelson's death after the Battle of Trafalgar.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The walkway at St Michael mount

    St Michael's Mount

    2.56 MILES

    Looming up in the middle of Mount's Bay and connected to the mainland at Marazion via a cobbled causeway, this abbey-crowned island is an unforgettable…

  • August 23, 2018: Ceiling inside the St Ives Tate Modern art gallery.

    Tate St Ives

    7.12 MILES

    After an 18-month, multimillion-pound refit, St Ives' most illustrious gallery reopened its doors, complete with a monumental exhibition space that's been…

  • Overview of Kynance Cove on Lizard Peninsula. Lonely Planet Traveller Magazine, Issue 32, Cornwall, Perfect trip

    Kynance Cove

    17.09 MILES

    A mile north of Lizard Point, this National Trust–owned inlet is an absolute showstopper, studded with craggy offshore islands rising out of searingly…

  • The historic country manor Godolphin House on the Godolphin Estate at Helston, Cornwall, England, UK.

    Godolphin

    7.99 MILES

    This wonderful medieval house and garden was the family seat of the Godolphin family who, during the 17th and 18th centuries, were one of Cornwall's great…

  • Trelissick

    Trelissick

    23.44 MILES

    Grandly located at the head of the Fal estuary, 4 miles south of Truro, Trelissick is one of Cornwall's most beautiful aristocratic estates, with a formal…

  • Heather at Towanroath Engine House

    Chapel Porth

    18.36 MILES

    Two miles from St Agnes is one of Cornwall's most beautiful coves, Chapel Porth, a wild, rocky beach framed by steep, gorse-covered cliffs, owned by the…

  • Gwithian & Godrevy Towans

    Gwithian & Godrevy Towans

    9.75 MILES

    These wonderful side-by-side beaches join up at low tide to form one epic stretch of golden, flat sand. At the eastern end is the small, National Trust…

  • Botallack

    Botallack

    7.25 MILES

    Clinging to the cliffs near Levant, this dramatic complex of mine-workings is one of the most atmospheric sights from Cornwall's industrial past. The main…

View more attractions

Nearby Penzance attractions

1. Egyptian House

0.02 MILES

The Egyptian House looks like a bizarre cross between a Georgian townhouse and an Egyptian sarcophagus and was originally built for a wealthy mineralogist…

2. Chapel Street

0.04 MILES

The cream of Penzance's heritage architecture can be seen along Chapel St, which is lined with a wealth of beautifully preserved Georgian buildings.

3. Exchange

0.06 MILES

Housed in Penzance's former telecoms building, this gallery hosts regular exhibitions of contemporary art. It's the sister gallery to the Newlyn Art…

4. Statue of Humphry Davy

0.11 MILES

This statue honours Penzance's most famous son, chemist and inventor Humphry Davy, who invented the miners' safety lamp and discovered the elements…

5. Penlee House Gallery & Museum

0.2 MILES

This small museum is ideal for a primer on the artistic heritage of West Cornwall. It has a fine collection of paintings by artists of the Newlyn School …

6. Newlyn Art Gallery

0.89 MILES

On the edge of Newlyn, this historic gallery was founded in 1895 to display the work of the artists of the Newlyn School, but since 2007 the gallery's…

7. Trengwainton

1.61 MILES

Two miles north of Penzance near Madron is the walled garden of Trengwainton, which has a subtropical collection of ferns, shrubs, magnolias and…

8. Tremenheere Sculpture Garden

1.87 MILES

This inventive garden opened just outside Penzance in 2012. The landscaped gardens sit in a sheltered valley awash with artworks and installations: look…