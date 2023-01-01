The cream of Penzance's heritage architecture can be seen along Chapel St, which is lined with a wealth of beautifully preserved Georgian buildings.

At the top end of the street. look out for the bizarre Egyptian House, built by a mineralogist and amateur Egyptian enthusiast in the late 19th century.

Further along the street is the Union Hotel, the first place to receive news of Nelson's death after the Battle of Trafalgar. The hotel is also home to a Georgian Theatre dating from 1787, although this is not open to the public.

Also of interest is the little house that once belonged to the family of Maria Branwell, the mother of the Brontë sisters.