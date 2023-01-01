Mên-an-tol

This baffling monument is the only one of its kind in Cornwall, consisting of two upright menhirs flanking a hollow, ring-shaped stone. Squeezing through the stone was said to be a cure for infertility and rickets, but quite what the original purpose of the stone was is still a complete mystery. Its name derives from the Cornish for 'stone of the hole'.

The site is situated along a side track 5 miles south of Morvah – look out for the turning sign to Chûn Castle, and park in the next layby. The track leads from here.