Chûn Castle

Little now remains of this Iron Age hillfort, but in its day, this man-made stronghold would have been one of the best fortified redoubts in Penwith. As recently as the 18th century, the walls of the fort still stood 4.5m high, but most of the stone was plundered by local builders to make walls, houses and other structures (a good chunk of it also formed part of Penzance's north pier). These days you can just about make out the fort's original layout, complete with boundary ditch, raised platform, and a handful of upright stones.

It's clearly signposted off the road between Morvah and Madron, which also runs past Mên-an-tol and Lanyon Quoit.